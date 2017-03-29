RESULTS: April 4 County Elections

See the results for the Missouri and Tennessee primary elections. *All election results may not be listed in order by county. Be sure to scroll through the entire list to find results.

Voters across the Heartland decided on several issues at the polls on Tuesday, April 4.

The polls closed at 7 p.m.

You can click here for results. This will be updated throughout the evening.

Here are some of the bigger ballot issues and races in Missouri and Illinois.

Missouri

Cape Girardeau County

Jackson R-II School District will receive millions of dollars for the purpose of repairing and improving the schools. The measure is called Proposition J, and it passed after 4,426 voters came out to the polls. The school district will receive $22 million for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and repairing school sites, buildings and other related facilities in the district. The adjusted debt service levy of the school district will remain unchanged.

Voters decided to allow the Fruitland Fire Departmant to hire full-time fire fighters. The Fruitland Area Fire District will be authorized to levy an additional tax, in which the proceeds will be used to provide proper training and 24-hour staffing.

Residents also voted in Tracy Curtis and Jared Ritter as the next school board members for Cape Girardeau School District No. 63. Curtis won 23 percent of the vote and Ritter won 20 percent of the vote. Tony Smee was re-elected to the board for a fourth term with 20 percent of the vote.

Scott County

Voters in Scott County voted in favor of a number of propositions geared towards making school improvements, including ones in Oran, Chaffee and Sikeston, among other issues. View the results here.

Illinois

Franklin County

Unofficial results out of Franklin County, Illinois show County Local Sales Tax (248) failing. The tax would have been used to pay for the construction of a new courthouse. If the measure passed, the county would have imposed an increase on its share of local sales tax by one percent for a period not to exceed 20 years. This would have meant that residents will pay an additional $1 in sales tax for every $100 of personal property bought at retail.

Jefferson County

Residents in Mt. Vernon, Illinois voted Tuesday to elect John Lewis as the new mayor. He won 60 percent of the vote, with 1,694 votes in favor. Donte Moore came in second with 19 percent of the vote, followed by Dennis McEnaney with 18 percent and Richard Clark with 3 percent.

Johnson County

Voters in Vienna, Illinois voted to re-elect current mayor, Jon A. Simmons on Tuesday. Simmons defeated Kevin Macdonald by a margin 59 percent to 41 percent.

Massac County

Voters in Metropolis, Illinois chose Billy McDaniel to be re-elected. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, McDaniel won 42 percent of the vote.

Billy McDaniel - 42 percent

Richard Corzine - 24 percent

David McManus - 20 percent

Julian E. (Butch) Adams - 14 percent

Randolph County

Voters in Randolph County, Illinois voted against County Proposition 356 (Public Safety). The measure would have imposed an increase of one percent to pay for public safety purposes. This would mean residents would have paid an additional $1 in sales tax for every $100 of personal property bought at retail.

Williamson County

Voters in Carterville, Illinois re-elected Bradley M. Robinson as mayor.

Bradley M. Robinson (Independent) - 66 percent

John W. Frost (Independent) - 34 percent

Voters in Carterville elected William "Bud" Edwards as a city alderman:

William "Bud" Edwards - 40 percent

James M. Houseworth - 30 percent

Johnnie W. Earls (Independent) - 26 percent

Bryn O'Neil (Independent) - 5 percent

