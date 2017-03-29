This week in music: 1967 Happy Together

Let's turn back the clock and check the music scene from this week 50 years ago.

On the final week of March 1967, these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.

Johnny Rivers was at number five with Baby I Need Your Lovin'. It was a cover of the 1964 hit by The Four Tops. Their version got has high as number 11. Rivers would take the song into the top three.

At number four was Herman's Hermits with There's A Kind of Hush. It was the group's final top ten hit. Nine years later, in 1976, The Carpenters would release of cover the the song and take it all the way to number 12.

The Beatles were in the number three spot with Penny Lane. The song was recorded during the Sgt. Peppers sessions and was intended for the album. But their record company wanted a new single, so the band released Penny Lane as a "double a-side" single with Strawberry Fields Forever. At the time, The Beatles didn't include songs released as singles on their albums, so both songs were left off Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Producer George Martin later regretted the decision, saying they were two of the band's best songs at the time.

The Mamas & The Papas were holding down the number two spot with Dedicated to the One I Love. The song featured Michelle Phillips on lead vocals. It was the first time Phillips sang lead over Cass Elliot.

And in the top spot for this week in '67 was Happy Together by The Turtles. The song had been shopped around to record companies and been rejected more than a dozen times before The Turtles agreed to record it. Happy Together was their only number one hit and after knocking Penny Lane out of the top spot, it remained parked in the number one position for three weeks.

