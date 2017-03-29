March 30 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 30 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He's a country singer-songwriter who has written hit singles for acts like Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.  He's also a hit machine for himself with two albums under his belt which have produced ten charting singles.  His best known hits are It Goes Like This, Get Me Some of That and T-Shirt. Thomas Rhett is 27 today.

He's a country singer who first broke onto the music scene in 2008.  Since then he's charted eleven singles including five number one records.  His most popular songs are  Small Town USA,  and If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away.  Justin Moore is 33 today.

She's a pop artist from Canada who has sold over 200 million albums in her career.  Her hits include: The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me and the theme from Titanic, My Heart Wil Go On.  Celine Dion is 49 today.

He's considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time.  He's been a member of the Yardbirds, Cream and Derek and the Dominos.  He's responsible for some rock 'n roll classics including Sunshine of Your Love, After Midnight and Layla.  He's also been a very successful solo artist with hits like I Shot the Sheriff, Lay Down Sally and Tears in Heaven. Eric Clapton is 72 today.

He's an actor whose movie career dates back to 1961 when he starred in Splendor in the Grass.  He became a top box office draw in 1967 when and Faye Dunaway had the roles of Bonnie and Clyde.  His other movies include: Heaven Can Wait, Reds, Bugsy and many many others. Warren Beatty is 80 today.

