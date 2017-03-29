KY man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl

An investigation surrounding a child sexual abuse case is currently underway in Trigg County, Kentucky.

According to the sheriff's office, a 34-year-old Cadiz man has been arrested accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.

We are expecting to learn more today.

