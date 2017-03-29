1 found dead after fire in Franklin County, IL

A woman was found dead after a house fire in Pershing, Illinois.

Crews were called to the home on Gas Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

When crews arrived on the scene, the home was on fire and spreading quickly, according to authorities.

The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed that Gay Vaughn, 59, of West Frankfort, Illinois, was found dead inside the home. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but an autopsy has been scheduled.

No other injuries have been reported.

The fire department was later called back out after the fire apparently rekindled, and they needed to hit some "hot spots." Officials say those spots are under debris and they are going to have to be penetrated with a "piercing nozzle."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and authorities say the investigation remains ongoing by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

The home is considered to be a total loss.

