Four things you need to know on 3/29

It's Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrellas handy as it may be another rainy day for many across the Heartland. It's going to be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will linger for most of the day, but will grow stronger late tonight. With temps in the upper 60s and mid 70s, it's also going to be another warm day for much of the Heartland. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect another day of warm temperatures and wet weather tomorrow.

Making headlines:

Missouri storm chasers die in crash: Two of three storm chasers killed in a crash in Spur, Texas have been identified as residents from Cassville, Missouri.

Illinois marijuana legislation: With Illinois not having a budget in two years, state lawmakers are pushing forward with a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in an attempt to boost the state's revenue.

HAPPENING TODAY: The chairman of the House intelligence committee is refusing to step away from its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as fresh political allegations bring new cries of protest from Democrats.

Paducah police officer assaulted during traffic stop: An officer with the Paducah Police Department was assaulted after a traffic stop turned violent.

