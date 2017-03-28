Antonius Cleveland accepts invitation to play at Portsmouth

SEMO guard Antonius Cleveland has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

The years event is scheduled for April 12-15 in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The tournament features 64 college seniors playing games over four days in front of NBA scouts.

Cleveland ranks 16th in the nation among NCAA seniors according to DraftExpress.com

Cleveland is the 2nd SEMO player to get an invitation to Portsmouth. Tyler Stone represented the Redhawks in 2014.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.