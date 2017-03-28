Film crew to make documentary about August eclipse

A film crew working for an online documentary streaming service recently visited the heartland.

The crew is working on a documentary about the upcoming Solar Eclipse.



That crew came to Southern Illinois hoping to interview business owners and eclipse enthusiasts alike.

Film Director Mark Bender said he considers the documentary a privilege to work on.

"Being able to make this show, is a blessing and an honor and a privilege, because its a spiritual moment and its a transcendental moment, that is inexplicable, in any normal context and part of my mission is to make certain that as many people are able to enjoy this as possible," said Bender"

The release date for the documentary has not been set as of yet, however, eclipse will cut a path through the heartland on August 21.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.