Storm chasers identified: 2 from MO, 1 from AZ killed in crash in Texas

Two of three storm chasers killed in a crash in Spur, Texas have been identified as residents from Cassville, Missouri.

Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Mo. was driving a Suburban when he was was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville, Mo. According to authorities, Yarnall was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of a Jeep involved in the crash has been identified as Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona. Jaeger was also wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

