Paducah police officer assaulted after traffic stop turns violent

An officer with the Paducah Police Department was assaulted during a traffic stop on Monday, March 27.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Monday on Legion Drive and Hendricks Street in Paducah, Kentucky when Officer Nickolas Francescon stopped a car on the city’s south side.

The officer noticed a Nissan Altima with an improper license plate and stopped the car on Ella Drive. As he walked up to the car, he saw the driver put something in his pocket.

According to the police department, when Francescon asked the driver, Marvin L. Hayes, 43, about the item in his pocket, Hayes handed a bag of marijuana and a digital scale to the officer.

Francescon said Hayes appeared nervous and anxious so he asked him to step out of the car.

The officer said Hayes kept reaching for his ankle although he was told not to.

When Francescon tried to detain and handcuff Hayes, Francescon said Hayes became violent, and attempted to flee on foot.

Francescon said he grabbed him and Hayes got into a fighting stance but then turned to run again.

Francescon tackled Hayes, and a .45-caliber handgun fell from Hayes’ person onto the ground.

Hayes and the officer fought on the ground for more than three minutes and the entire time Hayes continued to try to reach the gun.

Francescon held Hayes down until other officers arrived to assist.

As the officer struggled with Hayes, a citizen called the city’s Emergency Communications Service Department to report the fight.

She told dispatchers that the officer needed assistance and that there was a gun on the ground. She kept dispatchers informed until back-up officers arrived.

Officers found 52 grams of marijuana, four grams of an unidentified white substance, less than one gram of cocaine and an open alcoholic beverage either on Hayes’ person or in his vehicle. Officers said he smelled of alcohol, but refused field sobriety tests.

Hayes was arrested on charges of improper display of registration plates, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, trafficking in marijuana, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Hayes was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, then booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. Francescon also was treated for minor injuries.

