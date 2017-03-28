Crucial school issues on multiple MO ballots amid expected low voter turnout

Are you ready to vote? We're just one week away from April municipal elections.

These are the ballot issues that can impact your family the most and we've noticed one issue that stands out in multiple Missouri communities - that's funding for schools.

There are a few districts asking voters to approve millions of dollars to make improvements, but will low voter turnout affect that?

"It's not a presidential election, it's not real significant as far as national impact, but a local impact is very important," Perryville Mayor Ken Bear said.

Bear said many residents choose not to vote in local elections.

However, he said this time their kids' futures are on the line.

"Nurturing, teaching and caring for our children are the most important thing we do as parents, grandparents and as a community," Bear said.

Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott County voters will all be faced with the "Yes" or "No" question to allow their schools to borrow millions of dollars for improvements.

In Perry County, public school leaders want to increase property taxes to help overcrowded classrooms.

However, there's one thing that could stand in their way: voter turnout.

Jared Kutz is the Perry County Clerk.

"I base a lot of what the turnout is going to be off of absentee turnout and project forward and right now we're following behind last year's turnout," Kutz said.

Kutz said it's common to see voters skipping April elections, one that he said normally affects them the most.

"Especially following a presidential election," he said. "All of a sudden people are like 'whew there was so much to listen to' and now they just kind of tier off."

Mayor Bear said it takes just a few minutes to make a big difference.

"There won't be a big line at the polls," he said. "So I think 5 minutes, take the time to go and I don't think you'll have to wait in line, but I think your vote is very important."

Most polls in Missouri will close around 7 p.m. and we'll bring you the results on these school propositions when they come in.

