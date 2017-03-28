Perryville, MO 1 month after EF4 tornado

One month since an EF4 tornado that devastated Perryville, Missouri was marked on Tuesday, March 28.

One person in Perryville was killed and countless others lost their homes and property.

On Tuesday, the mayor said everyone's been able to come together and at least try to get back to normal.

"This community is great," he said. "We're recovering exceptionally well."

Forecasters say the tornado leveled at least 11 homes and damaged more than 100 others.

It moved through Perryville and across the Mississippi River into Illinois before stopping.

The EF4 was just one of seven confirmed tornadoes to hit that week in different parts of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.

