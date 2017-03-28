Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial in Perryville, MO

Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times.

AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Are you in the market for a new child's car seat? If you have an old one, exchange it at Target for a voucher that can be used to purchase a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, or travel system.

Exchange your child's old car seat for a voucher to get a new one at Target

During a nearly two-week long investigation, 180 people are behind bars, and Louisiana State Police took nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs off the street in central and northwest Louisiana.

The total drug seizure value for the operation was over $228,000 with a currency seizure value over $21,000. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

180 arrested, $220K worth of drugs taken off the streets

Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.

Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.

(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was the person who fatally stabbed him.

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say a 16-year-old who was part of a search party looking for a missing high school sports star led the group to discover the boy's body but investigators suspect he was...

(AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina, left, speaks next to Deputy Joana Warren outside of the sheriff's homicide bureau office in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, April 19, 2018. Los Angeles County sheriff's investigato...

Police say teen who searched for missing pal was his killer

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.

President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...