Woman arrested for delivering over 5 grams of methamphetamine

A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois after a search warrant was conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and Williamson County SWAT.

On Tuesday, March 28 a search warrant was carried out in the 800 block of South Russell Street, Marion, Il.

Shaundale J. Johnson, 35, was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine over 5 grams.

Johnson was taken to the Williamson County Jail and her bond has not been set at this time.

