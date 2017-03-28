Southeast debate team wins second straight National Championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast debate team wins second straight National Championship

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University debate team was crowned the 2017 national champion for the second consecutive year at the National Educational Debate Association’s (NEDA) National Debate Tournament March 10-11 hosted by Anderson University.

Southeast also won the 2016 national championship at Fullerton College.

Southeast was represented by three teams competing in the novice crossfire division. Students debated whether the U.S. federal government should substantially reduce dependency on fossil fuels. All three of Southeast’s teams finished in the top five of their division. The teams brought home awards for a first and two fifth-place finishes.

“The first tournament was in September, and the debaters competed at tournaments until March,” said Avery Henry, faculty advisor to the debate team. “Their perseverance through a long season, weekly practices and research assignments, and numerous practice debates culminated in Southeast’s second national championship in as many years.”

Sophomore Gregory Johnson of Bolingbrook, Illinois, defended his individual championship by winning first place in varsity crossfire debate for the second straight year.

Sophomore Grace Lester of Wildwood, Missouri, and senior Jo Nell Cougill of Jackson, Missouri finished fifth place in varsity crossfire debate.

The team of sophomores Jasmine Jones of Florissant, Missouri, and Jordan Keel of St. Charles, Missouri, finished fifth place in the novice crossfire debate.

The team of Cougill and Collin Ritter of Advance, Missouri, finished with a 402 preliminary record and defeated a Ball State University team in the semi-finals.

On top of the impressive team success, Cougill was named a NEDA All-American Debater, Johnson won sixth place speaker and Lester won eighth place speaker.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and hard work the team put into debate this season,” Henry said.

For more information about the Southeast debate team, visit http://www.semo.edu/commstudies/45105.html.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly