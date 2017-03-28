2 injured in crash in Greenville, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 injured in crash in Greenville, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
Greenville, KY (KFVS) -

Two females were injured in a crash in Greenville, Kentucky leaving both people injured.

The Kentucky State Police investigated a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on State Route 1473, on Tuesday, March 28 at 09:18 a.m. 

The investigation revealed Melinda Corriette, 38, of Greenville, Ky was operating a 2006 Chevrolet passenger car southbound on State Route 1473.

Officials said Corriette’s vehicle did not make it around a curve, causing her car to exit the roadway where it crashed into a tree. 

Corriette and her 5-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts. 

They were transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. 

Trooper Jacob Fortney investigated the collision and was assisted at the scene by Trooper Jerry Knight, the Greenville Fire Department and Muhlenberg County EMS.

