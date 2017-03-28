Jackson, MO Police Department accredited for next 4 years

The Jackson Police Department received Law Enforcement Accreditation for the next four years from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

Chief James Humphreys, Accreditation Manager Captain Rodney Barnes and Corporal Rick Whitaker appeared before the CALEA Commission in Mobile, Alabama to discuss the department’s re-accreditation on Saturday, March 25.

“This re-accreditation process is a result of all the hard work from the men and women of the Jackson Police Department who serve their community and work in partnership to ensure that Jackson remains a safe place to live and work,” Chief Humphreys said.

The Jackson Police Department first accredited by the Commission in March of 2008.

The accreditation process is voluntary. It allows law enforcement practitioners, or assessors, from CALEA to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

CALEA’s internationally recognized standards are the highest standards in law enforcement.

From October 23 through 25, 2016, the department was evaluated by a team of out-of-state assessors to verify that JPD meets the Commission’s 188 state-of-the-art law enforcement standards of proven best management practices.

Accreditation ensures the department has consistent policies, formalizes management practices and provides for accountability through checks and balances at all levels of the agency. It also provides objective evidence of an agency’s commitment to excellence in leadership, resource management and service delivery.

Accreditation embodies the precepts of community oriented policing and creates a forum in which police and citizens work together to prevent and control crime. The accreditation standards provide the Chief of Police a proven management system of written directives, sound training, clearly defined lines of authority, and routine reports that support decision-making and resource allocation.

Accreditation is a four-year process, during which the department’s records are inspected annually and a CALEA inspector reports the findings of JPD’s continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

CALEA will conduct another in depth on site evaluation of the Jackson Police Department after four years with another team of out-of-state CALEA assessors.

Only 5% of law enforcement agencies throughout the country are accredited through CALEA.

Men and women with the Jackson Police Department said they have worked extremely hard to earn the Commissions re-accreditation. This is the 4th time the Jackson Police Department and has received this very prestigious accomplishment.

