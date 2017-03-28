Doniphan man seriously injured in crash

A Doniphan man was seriously hurt in an afternoon crash on Monday, March 27.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 1992 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Christopher Walsh ran off U.S. 160 just after 2:30 p.m. The vehicle then struck an embankment, hit a tree and overturned.

It wasn't clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

Walsh, 43, was flown to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to an online crash report.

The vehicle was totaled.

