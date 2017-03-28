Suspect on the loose after robbery in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect on the loose after robbery in Murphysboro

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Murphysboro are looking for a man that robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Chad Roberts, officers were called to Huck's Convenience Store on Walnut Street around 1:19 a.m.

The store clerk told officers that a black man wearing a gray hoodie with the hood covering his face and dark pants put up his hand with a paper bag covering it and demanded cash.

The clerk, believing the man had a gun, gave the suspect the cash in the register.

Chief Roberts said after he got the cash, the man took off.

Officers with the Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois State Police searched the area, but didn't find the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance pictures or has information about the crime is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121. Anonymous tips can also be left at 618-687-2677.

