Six Missouri libraries in the Heartland receive grants for upgrades

Six area libraries have received grants for upgrades, according to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Technology Mini Grants were awarded to Carter County Library, Keller Public Library in Dexter and Dunklin County Library.

The grants were used to upgrade computers and other equipment.

Summer Library Program grants were awarded to Carter County Library, Riverside Regional Library, Sikeston Public Library and Cape Girardeau Public Library.

These grants will be used for summer programs at each of the libraries better engage library patrons of all ages and to further the national library theme "Build a Better World".

"One of the best ways we can unlock and unleash the potential of Missourians is to teach them how to think critically and how to learn," Ashcroft said. "Unlike any other taxpayer-funded facilities or programs, libraries offer that opportunity. Libraries are a place of learning, technology and knowledge."

These grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, which is the primary source of federal support for the nation's 123,000 libraries and museums.

The Institute's mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement.

In the 2017 Fiscal year, the Missouri State Library has approved a total of 89 grant applications, distributing $718,229 in federal awards to libraries throughout Missouri.

