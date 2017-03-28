KY man arrested after string of robberies in 2 counties - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man arrested after string of robberies in 2 counties

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Thomas Bell (Source: Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office) Thomas Bell (Source: Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Benton, Kentucky behind bars and accused of robbing three Marshall County businesses on Monday, March 27 is also facing charges in Graves County.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Thomas Odell Bell III, 20, was charged in connection to the 80/131 Mart armed robbery on March 5.

Sheriff Redmon said during an interview with investigators after being arrested in Marshall County, Bell admitted he was involved in the robbery of the 80/131 Mart.

He was charged with first-degree robbery.

The robberies in Marshall County occurred at Aurora One Stop, Brewers Grocery and Brewers Liquors. Deputies said shots were fired at two of the locations, but no one was injured.

After the robberies, Sgt. Eddie McGuire, Deputy Chris Greenfield and two Calloway County deputies found the vehicle believed to be involved in Hardin, Kentucky and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect, identified as Bell, then took authorities to an address on Charlie Miller Road where they were able to recover some evidence and other items.

During this time, Bell broke away, ran and struck a deputy. Two deputies had minor injuries from the incident.

Bell was arrested and is charged in Marshall County with three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault (police officer), second-degree escape, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and DUI.

Bell was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.

