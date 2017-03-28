Volunteers needed for health initiative focus group in Pemiscot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteers needed for health initiative focus group in Pemiscot Co., MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Pemiscot County Health Center is looking for adults of all ages to participate in some upcoming focus groups.

It's part of a regional effort to improve and further develop 'M Power.' The nonprofit regional initiative aims to improve the health of those affected by chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

Those who take part in the focus group will get a $25 gift card along with a free meal during the session.

The dates, times and locations are as follows:

  • Monday, April 3 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Church of God in Caruthersville, MO (1110 Carleton Ave.)
  • Wednesday, April 12 from 10-11:15 a.m. at Pemiscot County Health Center in Hayti, MO (810 E. Reed St.)
  • Wednesday, April 12 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Pemiscot County Health Center in Hayti, MO (810 E. Reed St.)

In order to participate, you must be at least 25 years old and be a U.S. Citizen. You must also live within Pemiscot County.

If you want to participate, you can contact BOLD Marketing at 573-803-0676 or email rochelle@getboldmarketing.com

