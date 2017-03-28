City of Carbondale enforcing regulations for vacation rentals

The City of Carbondale is reminding residents about new regulations for vacation rental units.

The ordinance, passed by the city council in December, requires residents to get a license through the city's Development Services Department when transient guests are staying at a vacation rental unit for less than 30 consecutive days.

According to the city, some of the units are being listed on popular websites like Airbnb, Vacation Rentals by Owner and HomeAway.com.

You can click here for a PDF version of the application.

If you have any questions or would like more information about licensing and the approval process, you can contact City Planner Travis Taylor at 618-457-3233 or ttaylor@explorecarbondale.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.