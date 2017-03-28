Marion VA Medical Center to host 'Run as One' 5K - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion VA Medical Center to host 'Run as One' 5K

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion VA Medical Center wants to raise awareness of Veteran suicides and PTSD, so they're hosting a free 5K.

It will take place at the Marion VA Medical center on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

The Marion location is one of nearly 200 locations around the world taking part in the event.

Run As One is held in honor of Marine veteran Clay Hunt who took his own life after battling PTSD and depression.

“Knowing that nearly 200 other locations across the globe are participating in “Run As One” is amazing!  Especially knowing that so many other people are making efforts to create awareness about Veteran suicide issues and helping improve their communities” shares Ryan McKennedy, RWB training and Retention Manager.

“Working with as many other Veteran organizations as possible is so important to me. It is awesome for so many of us to come together as one for this event. We walk, we run, we collaborate, one unit aiming to make a difference” said Ryan.

This free event will be held across the nation with multiple Veteran organizations and participants can register online by choosing the Marion, Illinois location.

Contact Team RWB Marion's Community/Veteran Engagement Director, John Okerson at 618-499-6621 or by email at john.okerson@teamrwb.org for any questions about registration or the local team RWB organization event.

