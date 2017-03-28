1 hurt in crash in a construction zone in Jackson Co., IL

A three-vehicle crash in a construction zone near Dowell, Illinois sent one person to the hospital.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Robert Burns, deputies responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 61 around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Investigators said two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light controlled construction zone.

That's when Sara Sizemore, 41, of DuQuoin said she was unable to stop her SUV in time and slammed into the back of the vehicle in front of her which then crashed into the vehicle in front of it.

A driver of one of those vehicles was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

That crash caused both north and south bound traffic to back up.

Sizemore was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

