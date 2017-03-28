TN man arrested after asking woman to 'console' him during fake traffic stop

A Tennessee man is behind bars facing several charges in Weakley County, Tennessee after a fake traffic stop.

According to authorities, a woman was driving on Hwy 22 between Dresden and Gleason, TN when a vehicle behind her flashed its headlights. The woman pulled over and a man pulled up beside her vehicle.

Through the car windows, the man told the victim he had just found out his wife had cheated on him and said he was looking for someone to "console" him. The woman told police she told him 'no' and rolled up her window. The man then swerved in front of her and tried to get her to stop. Officers responded, but weren't able to track the car down.

The victim got the tag number from the vehicle and the man was identified as Nathan J. Adams of Carroll County, TN.

Adams already had an active warrant from Carroll County for domestic assault.

He was located by Weakley County Deputy Neil Cantrell on Hunt Road near Palmersville on Tuesday, March 28.

He was arrested after a short foot chase on domestic assault warrant from Carroll County.

Adams now faces charges in Weakley County of evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

According to Captain Randall McGowan, a woman in Union City, Tenn. contacted the sheriff's department to report that she was approached by the same man on Monday afternoon in Union City. She was urged to report the incident to police in Union City.

