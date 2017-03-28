TN man arrested after asking woman to 'console' him during fake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TN man arrested after asking woman to 'console' him during fake traffic stop

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Nathan Adams (Source: TN Vine Link) Nathan Adams (Source: TN Vine Link)
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

A Tennessee man is behind bars facing several charges in Weakley County, Tennessee after a fake traffic stop.

According to authorities, a woman was driving on Hwy 22 between Dresden and Gleason, TN when a vehicle behind her flashed its headlights. The woman pulled over and a man pulled up beside her vehicle.

Through the car windows, the man told the victim he had just found out his wife had cheated on him and said he was looking for someone to "console" him. The woman told police she told him 'no' and rolled up her window. The man then swerved in front of her and tried to get her to stop. Officers responded, but weren't able to track the car down.

The victim got the tag number from the vehicle and the man was identified as Nathan J. Adams of Carroll County, TN.

Adams already had an active warrant from Carroll County for domestic assault.

He was located by Weakley County Deputy Neil Cantrell on Hunt Road near Palmersville on Tuesday, March 28.

He was arrested after a short foot chase on domestic assault warrant from Carroll County.

Adams now faces charges in Weakley County of evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

According to Captain Randall McGowan, a woman in Union City, Tenn. contacted the sheriff's department to report that she was approached by the same man on Monday afternoon in Union City. She was urged to report the incident to police in Union City.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly