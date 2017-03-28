New Rice Research Greenhouse dedicated at SEMO's Malden campus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Rice Research Greenhouse dedicated at SEMO's Malden campus

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

A new facility at Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Malden will help develop new rice breeding techniques.

The Rice Research Greenhouse was dedicated during a ceremony on Monday, March 27.

The 1,500-square-foot facility will be used by numerous classes that are focused on rice breeding and genetics, horticulture, plant physiology and soil sciences, soil fertility and plant nutrition.

It was funded in part with a $100,000 USDA Rural Business Enterprise Grant that aims to support rice breeding research, developing new rice breeding techniques and furthering research of Missouri Rice, according to the University.

“Through new rice breeding techniques, producers may experience improved quality and larger yields during harvest,” said Phyllis Minner, area USDA Rural Development area director. “These rice production advancements could lead to an improved quality of life through increased agricultural revenue.”

The greenhouse itself will be used to grow and house specific rice varieties along with other species of plants. Students will work alongside professors as research assistants.

