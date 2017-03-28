Police in Anna ask for help identifying felony theft suspect

Investigators in Anna need help identifying a man accused of stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

According to the department, the man was caught on video surveillance pushing merchandise under the fence in the garden center.

He then picked up the merchandise and went back in the store and exchanged some of the things he took, according to police.

Investigators believe he drove off in a newer model black Jeep Patriot.

If you recognize him or know anything about this crime, you're asked to call the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571, extension 1503.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.