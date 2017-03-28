March 29 celebrity birthdays

She's an actress from New Zealand who rose to fame on TV's Xena: Warrior Princess. She also starred in the Spartacus series on Showtime. Lucy Lawless is 49 today.

He's best known for his role as Hershel on the AMC series The Walking Dead. But he's a veteran actor who has appeared in more than 50 movies including The Great Gatsby and Pearl Harbor. Scott Wilson is 75 today.

The press nicknamed her "The Body." During her modeling career, she appeared on five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers. Elle Macpherson is 53 today.

He starred in a series of action movies and Italian westerns including They Call Me Trinity. Terence Hill is 78 today.

