This week in country music: 2003 Brokenheartsville

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we travel back to this week 14 years ago and check out some of the songs being played on country radio.

The final week of March in 2003, Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart had Kenny Chesney at number five with Big Star. The song was the fourth single from his No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems album.

Gary Allan was in the number four spot with Man to Man. It would turn out to be his first number one hit.

In the number three position was Travelin' Soldier by the Dixie Chicks. This was right at the time when lead singer Natalie Maines told a crowd in London the band was ashamed of President George W. Bush being from Texas. That statement cause a storm of controversy. Travelin' Solider was the Dixie Chicks sixth and final single to top the charts.



A song about the 9-11 terror attacks was at number two. Darryl Worley caught a lot of flack from mainstream media over his song Have You Forgotten? Many newspapers carried reviews calling the song propaganda for the Bush administration. Country music fans loved the song as it went to number one and stayed there for seven weeks.

But the song in the top spot this week in '03 was more traditional country. Brokenheartsville was the first number one for Joe Nichols. It tells the story of man who had his woman stolen from him with lines like this:

"I think the devil drives a Coupe de Ville.

I watched 'em drive away over the hill,

Not against her will, and I've got time to kill,

Down in Brokenheartsville."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.