Oak Ridge man killed in crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

A man from Oak Ridge, Missouri has died after a crash on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

A sheriff's deputy on patrol spotted a car that had crashed into an overpass.

It happened near the 104 mile marker in the northbound lanes.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Cordia, 68, ran off the right side of the road and hit a bridge pier.

He died at the scene.

The crash report shows Cordia was not wearing a seat belt.

