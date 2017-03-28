Oak Ridge man killed in crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oak Ridge man killed in crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Oak Ridge, Missouri has died after a crash on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

A sheriff's deputy on patrol spotted a car that had crashed into an overpass.

It happened near the 104 mile marker in the northbound lanes.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Cordia, 68, ran off the right side of the road and hit a bridge pier.

He died at the scene.

The crash report shows Cordia was not wearing a seat belt.

