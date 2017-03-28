Four things you need to know on 3/28

It's Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Most of the rain has moved its way out of the Heartland, but there is still a slight chance for light, scattered showers early in the day. It's going to be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid 60s. It may be windy at times, with gusts of 12 mph winds blowing in from the north. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a slight warm-up over the next couple of days with the chance of severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Making headlines:

Suspect in Carbondale shooting pleads guilty: A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm in relation to a shooting incident yesterday in Carbondale, Illinois.

GOP divided over healthcare legislation: Still reeling from last week's House health care debacle, Republicans are pivoting to tax cuts and other issues but remain riven into factions and all over the map about how and when to return to their marquee pledge to eviscerate former President Barack Obama's 2010 overhaul.

Murphysboro, IL fire: Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are still investigating after an elderly couple had to be rescued from a burning home early Monday morning.

Mt. Vernon man arrested after shooting incident: A Mount Vernon, Illinois man is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after a shooting incident early yesterday morning.

