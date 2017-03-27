Scholarships available for upcoming LaunchU program at SEMO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scholarships available for upcoming LaunchU program at SEMO

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Scholarships are now available for an upcoming LaunchU class for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs.

Enrollment is now open for the next LaunchU class, sponsored by the Isle Casino. It will be held April 17 through May 15 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University.

LaunchU is a five week hands-on course that coaches aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs through the business planning process to determine business feasibility, including the actual development of a professional, Small Business Administration-approved business plan, pitch and financial forecast.

The Isle Casino is providing two $500 cash prizes to the top pitch competition winners and a limited number of partial scholarships.

Scholarships and class seats are limited so advance registration is required.

To enroll, visit LaunchU's website, complete the scholarship application, and pay online.

For more information, contact Gabrielle Penca at (573)-651-5095 or gpenca@semo.edu.

