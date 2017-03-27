Hail tips to protect you and your things - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hail tips to protect you and your things

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
Pea-size hail in Festus, Mo. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) Pea-size hail in Festus, Mo. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Getting caught driving in a hail storm is what some consider a nightmare. The falling ice can easily damage cars and homes.

It's something about which Perryville EMA Director, Bill Jones, said there are only a few things you can do.

"It's very important to protect yourself," Jones said. "You normally protect yourself by adding layers."

In this case, that means adding layers between you and the storm either by clothes or walls.

Some of the tips that he suggests include covering yourself with a jacket or a blanket if you're outside of your home, such as in your car. If you're inside head to a basement and stay away from any glass.

Also, it's important to close your blinds on your windows if you have time.

"If there's a storm on the way then don't take time to do that," Jones said. "You need to seek the lowest level of whatever your structure is."

These are just some prevention tips. If you find you have had some damage it's important to report it to the correct people.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly