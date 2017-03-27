Hail tips to protect you and your things

Getting caught driving in a hail storm is what some consider a nightmare. The falling ice can easily damage cars and homes.

It's something about which Perryville EMA Director, Bill Jones, said there are only a few things you can do.

"It's very important to protect yourself," Jones said. "You normally protect yourself by adding layers."

In this case, that means adding layers between you and the storm either by clothes or walls.

Some of the tips that he suggests include covering yourself with a jacket or a blanket if you're outside of your home, such as in your car. If you're inside head to a basement and stay away from any glass.

Also, it's important to close your blinds on your windows if you have time.

"If there's a storm on the way then don't take time to do that," Jones said. "You need to seek the lowest level of whatever your structure is."

These are just some prevention tips. If you find you have had some damage it's important to report it to the correct people.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.