Phoenix Modular Elevator earns prestigious award

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Phoenix Modular Elevator was recognized by the Modular Building Institute at the World of Modular Conference by being presented an Award of Distinction.

PME is an elevator manufacturer that produces high-quality, commercial modular elevators based out of Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

The project features a modular elevator for Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, the site of the newly built Ray Skillman Stadium.

The purpose was to access the two-story press box at the top of the bleachers, allowing both people and equipment to be moved more efficiently.

The entries were judged by a prestigious panel of architects and experts in the modular field, and were scored on a number of criteria, including architectural excellence, technical innovation, cost effectiveness, energy efficiency and calendar days to complete.

"We supply a lot of elevators to the commercial modular building industry, so it’s gratifying to be recognized by our customers," PME president Allison Allgaier said.

It took 78 days for the elevator to be built and installed.

