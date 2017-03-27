Mt. Vernon, IL man in custody after reports of shots fired - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon, IL man in custody after reports of shots fired

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Jeffrey Brown (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department) Jeffrey Brown (Source: Mt. Vernon Police Department)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

A Mount Vernon, Illinois man was charged after a report of shots fired on Saturday, March 25.

Jeffrey Brown, 31, was taken into custody for reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, at around 3:19 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Westcott for a report of gunshots fired.

After further investigation, police say Brown was taken into custody and a gun and ammunition were seized. They said no one was injured during the incident.

Brown was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center with a bond of $100,000.

