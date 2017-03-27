Southern Illinois minor league basketball team meets with elemen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois minor league basketball team meets with elementary students

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

We've told you about a minor-league basketball team coming to Southern Illinois.

Now, the team is reaching out to the youth before shooting their first basket.

The Southern Illinois Pharaohs met with the students at Giant City Elementary school in Carbondale, Il.

The Pharaohs is an expansion team in the North American Basketball League.

 Along with shooting some hoops with students, players emphasized the importance of staying in school and making good grades.

Justin Dentmon is from Carbondale and the owner of the team.

He said they hope to inspire small town students.

"Coming from a small town like me, if I can do it, you can do it, why not you?," Dentmon said. "All these guys came from small cities, so if they can do why not you. So it starts the classrooms because now you can't make it to play on a professional team or even an high school team without grades!"

The team will be playing their games in the old Carbondale high school. 

Their first game will be April 2.

You can find out more information about this team, here.

