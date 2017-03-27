What to know: Creditors to call collecting owed taxes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What to know: Creditors to call collecting owed taxes

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

In April, if you get a phone call saying you owe taxes, it might not be a scam after all.

The important thing to remember is that it won't be the IRS themselves, which Joey Keys with the Better Business Bureau said makes it all the more confusing.

"The IRS was already our top scam, and so, now we look for it to probably to stay at the top." Keys said.

You may get these calls. The phone rings. They say you owe money on your taxes, and normally you might hang up on them. However, starting in April, it may be an actual collection call.

"Now you're not only telling them to watch out for the IRS, you're also telling them to watch out for companies that may be working with the IRS contacting consumers," Keys said.

The IRS posted online that if you owe them money, those debts will be sent to four agencies for collection: Conserve, Pioneer, Performant, and the CBE Group.

"The thing to remember still is The IRS will notify you by mail first," Keys said.

The IRS will send you a letter informing you what you owe, and what agency will call you.

They won't threaten you, this includes jail time.

They won't tell you to pay with pre-paid debit cards or money orders and you won't pay the collection agency.

You'll need to pay the IRS directly.

However, with the volume of fake calls, this may cause a problem for the collection agencies.

"Well, I used to be in law enforcement so I'm immediately suspicious when someone doesn't answer the phone and say hello, so I just hang up," said Cape Girardeau resident Matt Bloomfield.

"People who get fooled by these, can't do anything anymore because they can't inform anyone regarding these things," said Cape Girardeau resident Rudrakesh Goginea.

"Scammers can be very convincing. So, they may make you think you received a notice that you didn't receive. Just be really careful of who you're talking to. Definitely air on the side of caution at all times if you receive one of these phone calls," Keys said.

So remember, if you owe you will get a letter from the IRS in the mail.

They will let you know which creditor will contact you, and never pay anyone but the IRS directly.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly