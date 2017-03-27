Sikeston woman jailed on drug charges after traffic stop

A Sikeston woman faces a felony charge of drug trafficking after a traffic stop.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, deputies stopped Tara Birdwell on March 26 as part of a narcotics investigation.

Deputies found 13 ounces of methamphetamine during the stop.

Birdwell is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

