St. Louis man sentenced for his role in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, IL

A St. Louis man will not serve time in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, Illinois.

Dwayne Dunn Jr., 21, was sentenced to 30-months probation and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm in March. Police said they do not believe the shots fired from Dunn's gun hit anyone.

Investigators said Dunn fired a gun into the air on March 27, 2016.

Dunn fired that gun during the melee that led to the death of Carbondale musician Timothy Beaty, who was just an innocent bystander. Another man, Nehemiah Greenlee, was hurt in the shooting.

Two Cape Girardeau men, Travis Tyler and John Ingram, both face charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. They are set to go to jury trial on June 12.

