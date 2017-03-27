MoDOT to mark Work Zone Awareness Week

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to wear orange on Monday, April 3.

It's all part of National Work Zone Awareness week. That week runs from April 3-7.

As the weather warms up, you will likely see more highway crews out in work zones.

According to MoDOT, 133 workers have been killed in the line of duty since 1932.

They hope people will wear orange as a reminder to drive safely when driving through work zones.

If you decide to take part, you are encouraged to post selfies and group pictures wearing orange while using the hashtag #orange4safety.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.