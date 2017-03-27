Carbondale man sentenced after biting, gouging eyes of an office - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man sentenced after biting, gouging eyes of an officer

Devonte Perrian (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced on Tuesday, June 27 that Devonte Perrian, 25, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Perrian pled guilty on Monday, June 26 to the aggravated battery charge which is a class two felony. Perrian was sentenced to serve six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release after being released from prison. 

According to the State's Attorney, the investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.  Assistant State’s Attorney Penny Pierson was responsible for the prosecution of the case.

What started as a disorderly conduct and trespassing complaint turned into a much bigger ordeal after the suspect allegedly attacked officers and ran away.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of East Birch Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

The caller told investigators that Devonte Perrian, 25, was trespassing.

When officers tried to put Perrian in handcuffs, he resisted by biting, scratching and gouging the eyes of an officer.

He ran from the scene.

A warrant was issued for Perrian's arrest on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a peace officer, and criminal trespass to a resident.

He was arrested two days later at a home in the 2500 block of New Era Road.

Perrian is being held on $75,000 bond.

