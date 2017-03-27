Crash involving cattle trailer causes commotion on I-55 in Cape Girardeau

There are no reports of any injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a truck pulling a trailer with cattle inside.

It happened on an on ramp to Interstate 55 near the Cape Girardeau Airport.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the vehicles collided and a cow got away.

Officers believe the truck hauling the cattle failed to yield to the semi and caused the crash.

As off 11:50 a.m., that cow is still on the lose.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.