Dongola school district cancels class Thursday-Friday due to illness

Students in Dongola, Illinois will be out of school on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.

According to the superintendent, Dr. Paige Maginel, classes resumed on Wednesday. However, 39 percent of the students were absent.

She said they canceled class on Thursday and Friday.

"We have various forms of illnesses reported and we want to allow the student body to become well," Dr. Maginel said. "We look forward to seeing everyone Monday."

Previously, classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27 and canceled for Tuesday, March 28.

Dr. Maginel said on Monday, 25 percent of students didn't show up for class.

They have about 283 students.

