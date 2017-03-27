Motorcycle testing suspended at Malden station

If you're hoping to get your motorcycle license, do not plan on doing the skills portion of the test in Malden.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the skills portion of the test is suspended at the Malden Driver Examination Station until further notice.

You can still take the written examination along with Class E and Class F skills tests.

The motorcycle skills testing is offered on Fridays in Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The test is also offered at 10 a.m. in Poplar Bluff when the pavement is dry.

If you have questions, call the Driver Examination Division at 573-840-9500.

