Elderly couple rescued from burning home in Murphysboro, IL

A Murphysboro, Illinois home is a total loss after a fire on Monday, March 27.

According to Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve Swafford, fire crews got the call at 3:17 a.m. on Monday reporting that a home in the 1500 block of Pine St. was on fire.

Swafford said Murphysboro police were on the scene first and had to forcibly enter the home.

An elderly woman was rescued from the home. She then told rescue crews her husband was still inside.

Authorities were able to rescue the man, as well. Both are expected to be fine.

Ron Draper, the man who lived in the home, and his wife are staying at a nearby hotel. Draper said a cat inside the home was killed, but both of their dogs were saved.

The police also went home-to-home waking up neighbors to alert them of the fire.

Randall and Connie Whitehead live next door were startled by chaos in the middle of the night.

“It was shocking…to see all that going on...so close to you…wake up out of a sound sleep. You’re like 'what’s going on…the end of the world'…but luckily it wasn’t that bad. And I'm just glad they were alive and not injured at all and they got their dogs back," Randall Whitehead described.

Connie Whitehead, teary-eyed, said, "I'm just blessed...and I'm glad they are ok."

Draper was at the house Monday afternoon to try and save anything he could.

The United Services Disaster Restoration Specialist Disaster Response Team was on scene to inspect the home.

“There was quite a bit of smoke damage," Kyle Yamnitz, one of the disaster team members explained. "There is some damage to framing as well. So, we will work hand in hand with the insurance company to really open things up and see what the true damage is because a lot of it is still hidden behind the materials…luckily it can be repaired and it’s something that they will be able to come back with but it’s going to be over a period of time.”

The Carbondale Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

If you know who made the call to the police, please send a note. The owner would like to thank that person for saving their life.

