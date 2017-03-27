UT Martin impresses at Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference

The University of Tennessee at Martin’s student-run radio station, WUTM 90.3 FM "The Hawk," received 25 separate awards during the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference held in New York City.

The station’s long list of accolades includes a Platinum Award, the highest peer-reviewed distinction given to college radio stations by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. WUTM has received this award for seven consecutive years.

In the year prior to each annual conference, student broadcasters from across the nation submit material in a variety of award categories to compete for the “best of” titles in their chosen areas.

“No matter the category or content being provided, our judges consistently tell us that the material students at WUTM produce are some of the strongest entries they come across each year,” Chris Thomas, chairman of the board and president of the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System, said. “The Hawk at the University of Tennessee at Martin, under the guidance and leadership of Dr. Richard Robinson, continues to be one of the top performers each and every year at our annual (Intercollegiate Broadcasting System) media awards.”

WUTM staff members received first-place awards in six categories. The winners are as follows:

Best Newscast – Ashley Shores, a senior from Lebanon

Best Spot News – Tori Seng, a senior from Union City, and Shores

Best Sports Play-by-Play – Kelsey Bussell, a 2016 graduate from Cookeville; Chuck Hammer, a 2016 graduate from Martin; and Jared Peckenpaugh, a 2016 graduate from Finley

Best Sports Director – Peckenpaugh

Best Business Director – Holly Seng, a sophomore from Union City

Best News Report – Tori Seng and Ashleigh Burton, a 2016 graduate from South Fulton. This award was received specifically for their work with the UTM-TV station. This is the first year entries from college television stations were accepted for consideration.

Fourteen UT Martin students also received top-five finishes in 18 categories. The finalists are as follows

Best Live Music Broadcast – Shane Wofford, a junior from Trenton, and King

Most Creative Show – King

Best Celebrity Interview – Tori Seng

Best Morning Show – Shores and Julia Ewoldt, a junior from Savannah

Best Newscast – Ben Albright, a senior from Millington

Best News Feature Story – Peckenpaugh and Dennis Wallace, a senior from Martin

Best Community News – Kait Scott, a sophomore from Martin, and Mac Doran, a senior from Dresden

Best Political News Coverage – Shores and Rikki Erwin, a junior from Brighton

Best Spot News Coverage – Kayla Harmon, a 2016 graduate from Lewisburg

Best News Promotion – King

Best Station Promo – Burton

Best Event Promo – Bussell

Best Podcast – Tori Seng

Best Men’s Basketball Play-by-Play – Peckenpaugh and Harmon

Best Sports Update – Peckenpaugh

Best Sports Pre- or Post-Game Show – Hammer and Harmon

Best Promotions Director – Scott

Best News Director – King.

“Our communications students once again worked extremely hard and were honored for the quality of their work by an international college media organization,” Robinson, associate professor of communications and radio station adviser, said. “I believe this is a testament to their diligence, represents a commitment to excellence and speaks well for our broadcasting program.”

“I’m elated that our broadcasting students have yet again won so many national awards at (the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System awards). I don’t take that for granted, but I’m not surprised. I see each day the hard work and commitment to excellence of our talented radio and TV students and their advisers,” added Dr. Robert Nanney, chair of the UT Martin Department of Communications.

These awards come on the heels of WUTM’s success at the Southeast Journalism Conference where the station was named “Best College Radio Station in the South” for the third consecutive year and received first place in the “Best College Audio News (Podcast)” category for the second consecutive year. UT Martin students also won “best of” awards in the radio hard news, radio news feature, television hard news, opinion/editorial, special event reporting and college website categories.

For more information, you contact the department at (731)-881-7546.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.