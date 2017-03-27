1 hurt in McCracken Co., KY crash, wet roads may have been a factor

Investigators with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said wet roads and a dog contributed to a crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning.

According to Deputy Jason Walters, it happened around 6:50 a.m. on Husbands Road on Monday, March 27.

One of the drivers, identified as Debra Thommasson of Hickory, Ky., told deputies that a car in front of her stopped abruptly to avoid hitting a dog.

Thommason said she hit the brakes, but she lost control of her car on the wet road and hit an oncoming truck.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Husbands road was blocked for about a half hour as a result of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.