New shuttle service available for Bald Knob Cross Easter sunrise service

A new shuttle service will be available this year for anyone attending the Easter sunrise worship service at Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, Illinois.

The shuttle will leave from Walker Funeral Home in Alto Pass, located at 425 Main Street, at 5:15 a.m. on April 16.

Cost for the shuttle ride is $5 and you cay either pay in advance or as you board the shuttle.

Advance reservations are required.

This years worship service is the 81st annual service.

The service starts at 6:15 a.m.

Visitors may still drive up to and park at the cross.

Click here for more information. You can also call Tonya at (618)-713-8516 or email info@baldknobcross.com.

