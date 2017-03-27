Man, woman sentenced after child 'tortured,' rescued from filthy home

A man and woman from Poplar Bluff have been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges that they endangered the welfare of a 12-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the boy's mother, Vanessa May, pleaded guilty on March 14. She was given five years of supervised probation. If she violates the terms of her probation, she faces seven years in prison.

The other suspect in the case, Michael West, pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk on January 10, 2017. HE was sentenced to six years in prison.

May and West were arrested in May 2016 after investigators found her 12-year-old son living in what they described as "deplorable conditions."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.