Man, woman sentenced after child 'tortured,' rescued from filthy home

Man, woman sentenced after child 'tortured,' rescued from filthy home

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Michael West and Vanessa May (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Michael West and Vanessa May (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man and woman from Poplar Bluff have been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges that they endangered the welfare of a 12-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the boy's mother, Vanessa May, pleaded guilty on March 14. She was given five years of supervised probation. If she violates the terms of her probation, she faces seven years in prison.

The other suspect in the case, Michael West, pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk on January 10, 2017. HE was sentenced to six years in prison.

May and West were arrested in May 2016 after investigators found her 12-year-old son living in what they described as "deplorable conditions."

